Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $4.30 Million Position in Amer Sports, Inc. $AS

Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Amer Sports, Inc. (NYSE:AS - Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 130,774 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $4,305,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AS. Kestra Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Amer Sports during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in Amer Sports by 1,030.6% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 814 shares of the company's stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 742 shares during the period. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Amer Sports by 484.8% in the third quarter. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd now owns 848 shares of the company's stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 703 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Amer Sports by 241.6% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,199 shares of the company's stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 848 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amer Sports by 174.3% in the second quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,591 shares of the company's stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 1,011 shares during the last quarter. 40.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Amer Sports Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AS opened at $35.98 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market cap of $19.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.97, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 2.07. Amer Sports, Inc. has a 52 week low of $28.92 and a 52 week high of $42.76. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $35.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.61.

Amer Sports (NYSE:AS - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 19th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.84 billion. Amer Sports had a return on equity of 10.29% and a net margin of 6.50%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up 32.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. Amer Sports has set its FY 2026 guidance at 1.180-1.230 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amer Sports, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AS. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c+)" rating on shares of Amer Sports in a research note on Friday. Piper Sandler restated an "overweight" rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of Amer Sports in a research report on Monday. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Amer Sports from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Amer Sports from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $52.00 target price on Amer Sports in a report on Wednesday, May 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have issued a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $48.70.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Amer Sports

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amer Sports news, CFO Andrew E. Page sold 105,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.75, for a total value of $3,867,202.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 4,083 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,050.25. This represents a 96.26% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Wen-Chang (Victor) Chen sold 13,075 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.62, for a total value of $465,731.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 149,821 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,336,624.02. This trade represents a 8.03% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold 833,580 shares of company stock valued at $29,200,266 in the last three months.

About Amer Sports

Amer Sports NYSE: AS is a Helsinki-based sporting goods group that designs, develops and markets performance-oriented equipment, apparel and footwear across multiple sports. The company focuses on product innovation, brand-driven marketing and global distribution to serve athletes and outdoor enthusiasts, offering goods for activities such as skiing, running, hiking, tennis, golf and diving.

Amer Sports' portfolio comprises well-known sports and outdoor brands, including Salomon (outdoor footwear and winter sports), Atomic (alpine skis and ski equipment), Arc'teryx (technical outerwear and climbing gear), Wilson (racquet and ball sports equipment) and Suunto (precision instruments and sports watches).

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