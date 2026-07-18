Principal Financial Group Inc. Takes $59.75 Million Position in Tutor Perini Corporation $TPC

Principal Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tutor Perini Corporation (NYSE:TPC - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 774,115 shares of the construction company's stock, valued at approximately $59,754,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 1.47% of Tutor Perini as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TPC. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Tutor Perini by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,009,860 shares of the construction company's stock worth $201,721,000 after purchasing an additional 86,874 shares during the last quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 47.0% during the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,105,848 shares of the construction company's stock worth $74,114,000 after buying an additional 353,744 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.0% during the third quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,087,666 shares of the construction company's stock worth $71,340,000 after buying an additional 10,898 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Tutor Perini by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,084,349 shares of the construction company's stock worth $72,685,000 after buying an additional 31,467 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Tutor Perini by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,018,311 shares of the construction company's stock worth $68,247,000 after purchasing an additional 10,368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.01% of the company's stock.

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Tutor Perini Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:TPC opened at $78.70 on Friday. Tutor Perini Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $43.52 and a fifty-two week high of $100.00. The business has a 50-day moving average of $76.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $77.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.54 and a beta of 2.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 1.28.

Tutor Perini (NYSE:TPC - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 6th. The construction company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.07. Tutor Perini had a return on equity of 19.92% and a net margin of 1.37%.The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.44 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. The firm's revenue was up 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Tutor Perini has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.900-5.300 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Tutor Perini Corporation will post 5.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Tutor Perini Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 21st were paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 21st. Tutor Perini's payout ratio is presently 16.33%.

Insider Transactions at Tutor Perini

In related news, Director Robert C. Lieber sold 17,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.36, for a total transaction of $1,318,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 149,410 shares in the company, valued at $11,259,537.60. This represents a 10.48% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 15.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TPC shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "sell (d-)" rating on shares of Tutor Perini in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Zacks Research upgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Tutor Perini from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, two have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tutor Perini has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $86.50.

Read Our Latest Report on TPC

Tutor Perini Company Profile

Tutor Perini Corporation is a leading U.S. construction company that provides diversified general contracting, construction management and design-build services to private clients and public agencies. The company operates through three principal market segments—Civil, Building and Specialty Contractors—serving a broad range of infrastructure and vertical construction needs.

In its Civil segment, Tutor Perini delivers heavy civil infrastructure projects including highways and bridges, water management, dams, tunnels and rail systems.

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