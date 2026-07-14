Principal Financial Group Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in The TJX Companies, Inc. $TJX

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX - Free Report) by 3.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,151,733 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock after selling 73,794 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.19% of TJX Companies worth $343,632,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 120.3% in the fourth quarter. Investors Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych Spolka Akcyjna now owns 163 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. IMG Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 65.7% during the 4th quarter. IMG Wealth Management Inc. now owns 174 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer's stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in TJX Companies in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.09% of the company's stock.

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Insider Activity at TJX Companies

In other TJX Companies news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 10,002 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.68, for a total value of $1,607,121.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 514,848 shares of the company's stock, valued at $82,725,776.64. The trade was a 1.91% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO John Klinger sold 6,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.77, for a total transaction of $1,002,400.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 64,257 shares in the company, valued at $10,330,597.89. The trade was a 8.84% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Over the last three months, insiders sold 130,367 shares of company stock valued at $20,959,476. Company insiders own 0.15% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TJX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group reaffirmed a "buy" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, June 9th. Truist Financial set a $190.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. BTIG Research raised their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Thursday, May 21st. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $175.00 price objective on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 21st. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reaffirmed an "outperform" rating on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and twenty have issued a Buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average price target of $176.89.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TJX Companies

TJX Companies Price Performance

TJX Companies stock opened at $150.47 on Tuesday. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $119.84 and a 52 week high of $170.00. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $156.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $156.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a market cap of $166.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 0.63.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.17. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.92% and a net margin of 9.40%.The firm had revenue of $14.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $14.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.92 EPS. The company's revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. TJX Companies has set its FY 2027 guidance at 5.080-5.150 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 1.150-1.170 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 5.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

TJX Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 13th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 13th. TJX Companies's dividend payout ratio is 37.28%.

TJX Companies Company Profile

TJX Companies, Inc is a leading off-price retailer of apparel, footwear, home fashions and other consumer goods. The company operates multiple retail concepts that offer discounted brand-name and designer merchandise, including well-known banners such as T.J. Maxx and Marshalls in the United States, HomeGoods for home furnishings, TK Maxx in parts of Europe, and Winners and Homesense in Canada. Merchandise categories span women's, men's and children's apparel, accessories, beauty, home décor, kitchenware and small furniture, with frequent changes in assortment that create a “treasure-hunt” shopping experience for consumers.

The company's business model centers on opportunistic buying, purchasing excess, irregular or out-of-season inventory from manufacturers, department stores and other suppliers, and passing savings to customers through lower prices.

Further Reading

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