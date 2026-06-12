Principal Securities Inc. Grows Holdings in RTX Corporation $RTX

Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in RTX Corporation (NYSE:RTX - Free Report) by 16.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,274 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,830 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc.'s holdings in RTX were worth $11,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Navalign LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Commonwealth Retirement Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. BNP Paribas purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Core Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of RTX during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.50% of the company's stock.

RTX Stock Performance

RTX opened at $184.15 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $247.98 billion, a PE ratio of 34.55, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.31. RTX Corporation has a twelve month low of $140.13 and a twelve month high of $214.50. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $183.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $189.03. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

RTX (NYSE:RTX - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $22.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.38 billion. RTX had a net margin of 8.03% and a return on equity of 13.50%. RTX's quarterly revenue was up 8.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.47 earnings per share. RTX has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.600-6.800 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RTX Corporation will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RTX Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Friday, May 22nd were given a dividend of $0.73 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from RTX's previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $2.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.6%. RTX's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on RTX. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of RTX from $238.00 to $226.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and set a $240.00 target price on shares of RTX in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. Weiss Ratings reissued a "buy (b)" rating on shares of RTX in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Dbs Bank raised shares of RTX from a "hold" rating to a "moderate buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Erste Group Bank cut shares of RTX from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fourteen have issued a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $211.38.

Check Out Our Latest Report on RTX

Key Headlines Impacting RTX

Here are the key news stories impacting RTX this week:

Positive Sentiment: Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, completed a $63 million expansion of its Malaysia maintenance, repair and overhaul hub, which should boost RTX’s Asia-Pacific service capacity and cash-flow potential as airline fleets grow. RTX's Collins Aerospace expands Malaysia MRO hub with $63M investment

Collins Aerospace, an RTX business, completed a of its Malaysia maintenance, repair and overhaul hub, which should boost RTX’s Asia-Pacific service capacity and cash-flow potential as airline fleets grow. Positive Sentiment: Erste Group Bank raised its FY2026 and FY2027 EPS estimates for RTX, signaling slightly better profit expectations even though the stock remains rated Hold.

Erste Group Bank raised its for RTX, signaling slightly better profit expectations even though the stock remains rated Hold. Positive Sentiment: Recent coverage around RTX’s aerospace service expansion and the Malaysia MRO buildout reinforces the case that demand for aftermarket maintenance services remains strong. RTX Malaysia MRO Expansion Adds Asia Pacific Cash Flow Potential

Recent coverage around RTX’s aerospace service expansion and the Malaysia MRO buildout reinforces the case that demand for aftermarket maintenance services remains strong. Neutral Sentiment: RTX was listed among the stocks attracting heavy attention on Zacks, but that article did not add new operational or financial news by itself. RTX Corporation (RTX) is Attracting Investor Attention: Here is What You Should Know

RTX was listed among the stocks attracting heavy attention on Zacks, but that article did not add new operational or financial news by itself. Neutral Sentiment: Several search and technology articles mentioning “RTX” were about Nvidia RTX graphics products, not RTX Corporation, so they are unlikely to affect the stock.

About RTX

RTX NYSE: RTX is a U.S.-based aerospace and defense company that designs, manufactures and services advanced systems for commercial, military and governmental customers worldwide. The company was created through the 2020 combination of Raytheon Company and United Technologies Corporation and later adopted the RTX name, positioning itself as a diversified provider across the aerospace and defense value chain.

RTX's operations span a broad set of capabilities. Its commercial aerospace businesses include Pratt & Whitney aircraft engines and Collins Aerospace systems, which supply propulsion, avionics, aerostructures, interiors and integrated aircraft systems.

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