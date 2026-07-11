Private Advisor Group LLC Acquires 46,936 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. $SIRI

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its holdings in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI - Free Report) by 96.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,350 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 46,936 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC's holdings in Sirius XM were worth $2,201,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Berkshire Hathaway Inc increased its stake in Sirius XM by 4.2% during the third quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 124,807,117 shares of the company's stock worth $2,904,886,000 after acquiring an additional 5,030,425 shares during the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $622,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 52.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 339,511 shares of the company's stock worth $7,902,000 after purchasing an additional 117,250 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sirius XM by 858.4% in the 4th quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,076,539 shares of the company's stock worth $41,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,859,872 shares during the period. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in shares of Sirius XM by 82.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 191,161 shares of the company's stock valued at $3,822,000 after purchasing an additional 86,614 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 10.69% of the company's stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts: Sign Up

Sirius XM Trading Down 0.9%

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $30.42 on Friday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $19.76 and a fifty-two week high of $31.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $10.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 0.95. The business's 50 day moving average price is $28.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $24.29.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.07 billion. Sirius XM had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 9.86%.Sirius XM's revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.59 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 3.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Sirius XM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 27th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 11th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 11th. Sirius XM's payout ratio is currently 45.57%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on SIRI. Barrington Research increased their price target on Sirius XM from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, May 4th. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of Sirius XM from $46.00 to $45.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 19th. Guggenheim reissued a "buy" rating on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Wednesday, June 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Sirius XM from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore set a $28.00 price target on shares of Sirius XM in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and three have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Sirius XM has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $27.45.

View Our Latest Research Report on SIRI

Insider Activity at Sirius XM

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 20,744 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.83, for a total value of $618,793.52. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 20,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $601,462.29. This represents a 50.71% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.27% of the company's stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

Sirius XM Holdings Inc is a leading audio entertainment company specializing in subscription-based satellite and streaming radio services. Formed in 2008 through the merger of Sirius Satellite Radio and XM Satellite Radio, the company delivers a broad range of programming across music, sports, news, talk and comedy channels. Sirius XM's offerings include exclusive live sports play-by-play, artist-curated music channels, news coverage from major networks and original talk and entertainment series.

Headquartered in New York City, Sirius XM serves listeners throughout the United States and Canada, reaching tens of millions of subscribers.

Read More

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Sirius XM, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Sirius XM wasn't on the list.

While Sirius XM currently has a Hold rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here