Private Advisor Group LLC Has $3.19 Million Stock Position in Generac Holdings Inc. $GNRC

Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC - Free Report) by 135.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,328 shares of the technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 9,397 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC's holdings in Generac were worth $3,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in Generac in the first quarter worth $232,000. Keybank National Association OH bought a new position in shares of Generac during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Root Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Generac by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Root Financial Partners LLC now owns 218 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. boosted its position in shares of Generac by 27.8% during the 1st quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 11,602 shares of the technology company's stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vertrix Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Generac in the first quarter valued at about $205,000. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Generac

In other Generac news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $272.18, for a total value of $1,360,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 564,528 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $153,653,231.04. The trade was a 0.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, insider Norman P. Taffe sold 550 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.00, for a total transaction of $140,800.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 15,808 shares in the company, valued at $4,046,848. The trade was a 3.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last three months, insiders have sold 6,100 shares of company stock worth $1,651,443. Insiders own 2.40% of the company's stock.

Generac Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of GNRC opened at $236.89 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.03. The company has a market cap of $13.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.26, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $266.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $216.51. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $134.80 and a 52-week high of $296.44.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The technology company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.47. Generac had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 4.37%.The company had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus set a $275.00 price target on shares of Generac in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on Generac from $260.00 to $248.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. UBS Group boosted their price target on Generac from $305.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. Argus increased their price objective on Generac from $255.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Thursday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Generac from $229.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have issued a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $284.18.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Generac

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc NYSE: GNRC is a leading manufacturer of backup power generation products for residential, commercial and industrial applications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio of standby and portable generators, transfer switches and power management systems designed to provide reliable electricity during power outages and other critical situations. With an emphasis on innovation, Generac has expanded its offerings to include clean energy technologies such as battery storage and integrated solar-plus-storage systems.

Generac's product lineup addresses a broad range of customer needs.

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