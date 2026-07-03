Private Advisor Group LLC Purchases 1,241 Shares of Caterpillar Inc. $CAT

Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT - Free Report) by 1.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 84,515 shares of the industrial products company's stock after purchasing an additional 1,241 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC's holdings in Caterpillar were worth $59,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CAT. Optas LLC boosted its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.1% during the first quarter. Optas LLC now owns 1,792 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 4.2% in the first quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 935 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $662,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 3,111.1% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 19,363 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $13,718,000 after buying an additional 18,760 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund raised its holdings in Caterpillar by 59.1% in the 1st quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 187,564 shares of the industrial products company's stock valued at $132,882,000 after buying an additional 69,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC boosted its position in Caterpillar by 71.1% during the 1st quarter. Elevation Point Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,570 shares of the industrial products company's stock worth $4,655,000 after buying an additional 2,731 shares during the period. 70.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Caterpillar Stock Down 2.6%

Shares of NYSE:CAT opened at $965.44 on Friday. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1 year low of $388.09 and a 1 year high of $1,073.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.64, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business's 50-day moving average is $915.19 and its 200-day moving average is $767.65. The company has a market capitalization of $444.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.57.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $5.54 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $4.65 by $0.89. The business had revenue of $17.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $16.53 billion. Caterpillar had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 48.21%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Caterpillar Inc. will post 24.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Caterpillar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 19th. Investors of record on Monday, July 20th will be given a $1.63 dividend. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 20th. This is an increase from Caterpillar's previous quarterly dividend of $1.51. Caterpillar's payout ratio is 30.06%.

Caterpillar News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Caterpillar this week:

Positive Sentiment: Truist raised its price target on Caterpillar to $1,218 from $1,043 and kept a Buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside from current levels. Benzinga coverage of Truist rating update

Truist raised its price target on Caterpillar to $1,218 from $1,043 and kept a Buy rating, signaling confidence in further upside from current levels. Positive Sentiment: Multiple research updates highlighted stronger earnings expectations, including Zacks lifting Q2 2028 estimates and reaffirming a Strong Buy view, which supports the stock’s long-term outlook. Zacks analyst coverage

Multiple research updates highlighted stronger earnings expectations, including Zacks lifting Q2 2028 estimates and reaffirming a Strong Buy view, which supports the stock’s long-term outlook. Positive Sentiment: Caterpillar announced an investment in Texas manufacturing workforce development, which could help address labor shortages and support future production capacity. PR Newswire article

Caterpillar announced an investment in Texas manufacturing workforce development, which could help address labor shortages and support future production capacity. Neutral Sentiment: Several market commentary pieces pointed out that CAT remains a blue-chip industrial favorite, with strong backlog, Q1 growth, and inclusion in the Russell Top 50 Index supporting its recent run. Yahoo Finance article

Several market commentary pieces pointed out that CAT remains a blue-chip industrial favorite, with strong backlog, Q1 growth, and inclusion in the Russell Top 50 Index supporting its recent run. Negative Sentiment: Michael Burry disclosed a first-ever short position in Caterpillar, arguing the stock has become too expensive after a big AI-driven move, which is pressuring sentiment around CAT. Yahoo Finance article

Michael Burry disclosed a first-ever short position in Caterpillar, arguing the stock has become too expensive after a big AI-driven move, which is pressuring sentiment around CAT. Negative Sentiment: Additional reports echoed Burry’s bearish bet and questioned whether Caterpillar’s valuation has outrun fundamentals, reinforcing downside pressure on the shares. IBTimes article

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on CAT. Evercore reaffirmed an "outperform" rating and set a $1,103.00 price target on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Monday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $1,050.00 to $1,155.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Caterpillar from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a report on Saturday, May 2nd. Oppenheimer set a $980.00 target price on Caterpillar and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, May 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Caterpillar from $1,165.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Friday, June 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Caterpillar currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $949.41.

Get Our Latest Research Report on CAT

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Denise C. Johnson sold 12,605 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $907.91, for a total transaction of $11,444,205.55. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 49,825 shares of the company's stock, valued at $45,236,615.75. The trade was a 20.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Anthony D. Fassino sold 16,283 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $916.80, for a total transaction of $14,928,254.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 46,041 shares in the company, valued at $42,210,388.80. This represents a 26.13% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 95,773 shares of company stock valued at $87,642,635. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar Inc is a global manufacturer of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines and locomotives. The company's product portfolio includes earthmoving machines such as excavators, bulldozers, wheel loaders and off‑highway trucks, as well as a range of power generation products including generator sets and power systems for industrial and commercial use. Caterpillar serves customers across heavy construction, mining, energy, transportation and related industries with both equipment and integrated technology solutions.

In addition to manufacturing, Caterpillar provides a broad range of aftermarket parts and support services, including maintenance, repair, remanufacturing and fleet management tools.

Further Reading

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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