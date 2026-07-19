Private Advisor Group LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SharkNinja, Inc. $SN

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SharkNinja, Inc. (NYSE:SN - Free Report) by 89.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,016 shares of the company's stock after selling 25,076 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC's holdings in SharkNinja were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SN. Wealth High Governance Capital Ltda purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja in the fourth quarter worth $17,072,000. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 23.8% in the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 201,795 shares of the company's stock worth $22,581,000 after acquiring an additional 38,815 shares during the period. Nicholas Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of SharkNinja by 30.3% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Company Inc. now owns 116,041 shares of the company's stock worth $12,985,000 after acquiring an additional 26,962 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the fourth quarter worth about $1,231,000. Finally, Westview Management dba Westview Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of SharkNinja during the fourth quarter worth about $4,102,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.77% of the company's stock.

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SharkNinja Stock Performance

NYSE SN opened at $154.54 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $131.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.43. SharkNinja, Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.12 and a 1-year high of $156.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.87 billion, a PE ratio of 31.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.22.

SharkNinja (NYSE:SN - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.08. SharkNinja had a net margin of 10.70% and a return on equity of 29.07%. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $1.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.87 earnings per share. SharkNinja's quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. SharkNinja has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.000-6.10 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that SharkNinja, Inc. will post 5.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at SharkNinja

In other news, CFO Adam Quigley sold 6,923 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.97, for a total transaction of $782,091.31. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 1,750 shares in the company, valued at approximately $197,697.50. This represents a 79.82% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 40.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on SharkNinja from $145.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, July 13th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of SharkNinja from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Tuesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a "buy" rating on shares of SharkNinja in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $146.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on shares of SharkNinja from $145.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, July 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SharkNinja has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $162.30.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on SharkNinja

SharkNinja Profile

SharkNinja NYSE: SN is a leading designer, marketer and distributor of innovative small home appliances under the Shark® and Ninja® brands. The company's product portfolio spans floorcare, cleaning and home environment products, including upright, cordless and robotic vacuum cleaners, steam mops and air purifiers. In the kitchen category, SharkNinja offers a broad range of cooking and food preparation solutions, such as countertop ovens, air fryers, multicookers, blenders and coffee makers. Its products are positioned to deliver user-friendly performance, innovative features and durable design for everyday household tasks.

Founded in 1998 as Euro-Pro Operating LLC, the company initially focused on the European market before expanding its presence in North America.

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