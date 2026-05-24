Private Capital Advisors Inc. Has $506,000 Stock Holdings in Immunome, Inc. $IMNM

Private Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Immunome, Inc. (NASDAQ:IMNM - Free Report) by 80.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,540 shares of the company's stock after selling 94,506 shares during the quarter. Private Capital Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Immunome were worth $506,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 12,174 shares of the company's stock worth $143,000 after buying an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. ANTIPODES PARTNERS Ltd now owns 10,892 shares of the company's stock worth $128,000 after buying an additional 631 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 18,664 shares of the company's stock worth $219,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 19,260 shares of the company's stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 2,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in shares of Immunome by 81.8% during the 2nd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 6,464 shares of the company's stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.58% of the company's stock.

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Immunome Stock Performance

NASDAQ:IMNM opened at $21.66 on Friday. Immunome, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.96 and a 52 week high of $27.65. The firm has a market cap of $2.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.10 and a beta of 2.11. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $21.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.36.

Immunome (NASDAQ:IMNM - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.48) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of ($0.60) by $0.12. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Immunome, Inc. will post -2.26 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Immunome

In related news, insider Jack Higgins sold 9,438 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.64, for a total transaction of $204,238.32. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 22,000 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $476,080. This trade represents a 30.02% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, CFO Max Rosett sold 65,000 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.92, for a total transaction of $1,424,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 54,037 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,184,491.04. This represents a 54.60% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold a total of 139,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,964,664 in the last three months. 7.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on IMNM. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Immunome from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Stephens cut their target price on shares of Immunome from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. Leerink Partners cut their target price on shares of Immunome from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 15th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Immunome to a "strong-buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a "buy" rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Immunome in a research note on Wednesday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have given a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Immunome currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $32.82.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Immunome

Immunome Profile

Immunome, Inc is a clinical-stage biotechnology company focused on discovering and developing novel antibody-based therapeutics for oncology and infectious diseases. The company leverages a proprietary platform that mines the natural B-cell repertoire of patients with active disease to identify fully human monoclonal antibodies with unique mechanisms of action. Immunome's approach is designed to uncover antibodies that engage the immune system in ways that traditional discovery methods may miss, enabling the development of therapies with potential for improved efficacy and safety profiles.

The company's lead oncology program, IMM-BCP-01, is a multi-antibody cocktail currently in early-stage clinical trials targeting breast cancer antigens.

Further Reading

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