Private Management Group Inc. Makes New $20.12 Million Investment in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. $AAP

Private Management Group Inc. acquired a new position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP - Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 512,024 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $20,123,000. Private Management Group Inc. owned approximately 0.85% of Advance Auto Parts at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,306 shares of the company's stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 191 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 54,237 shares of the company's stock worth $3,330,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the period. AlphaCore Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 53.6% in the 4th quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 883 shares of the company's stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 308 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the company's stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, AMG National Trust Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. AMG National Trust Bank now owns 56,761 shares of the company's stock worth $3,485,000 after buying an additional 358 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.70% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on AAP shares. Mizuho upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 26th. Truist Financial upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a report on Thursday, May 21st. Roth Mkm reiterated a "neutral" rating and issued a $57.00 target price on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, February 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a "sell" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an "equal weight" rating in a report on Friday, May 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seventeen have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $58.66.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on AAP

Advance Auto Parts Trading Up 2.3%

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $60.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 84.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.05. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 1-year low of $37.89 and a 1-year high of $70.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $55.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.32.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 21st. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.38. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 0.51%.The company had revenue of $2.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Advance Auto Parts has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.400-3.100 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Advance Auto Parts, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Advance Auto Parts Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 24th. Investors of record on Friday, July 10th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 10th. Advance Auto Parts's dividend payout ratio is currently 138.89%.

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

Advance Auto Parts, Inc NYSE: AAP is a leading distributor of automotive aftermarket parts, accessories, and maintenance items. The company operates a network of stores and distribution centers across North America, serving both do-it-yourself (DIY) customers and professional service providers. Advance Auto Parts focuses on offering a comprehensive selection of replacement parts, batteries, engine components, and performance products for cars and light trucks.

The company's product portfolio includes engine oils and lubricants, cooling system components, brake and suspension parts, filters, belts, hoses, and diagnostic tools.

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