Private Management Group Inc. Raises Holdings in Sprinklr, Inc. $CXM

Private Management Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr, Inc. (NYSE:CXM - Free Report) by 1,249.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,412,330 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 2,233,542 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned 0.98% of Sprinklr worth $18,768,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CXM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 20.3% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,571,641 shares of the company's stock valued at $135,653,000 after purchasing an additional 2,966,556 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,590,002 shares of the company's stock valued at $43,490,000 after purchasing an additional 908,002 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 11,204.2% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 4,530,827 shares of the company's stock valued at $35,250,000 after purchasing an additional 4,490,746 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,722,671 shares of the company's stock valued at $21,187,000 after purchasing an additional 21,321 shares during the period. Finally, Sea Cliff Partners Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Sprinklr by 1,174.6% during the second quarter. Sea Cliff Partners Management LP now owns 2,166,792 shares of the company's stock valued at $18,331,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996,792 shares during the period. 40.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity at Sprinklr

In other news, CTO Amitabh Misra sold 34,189 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total value of $200,005.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer directly owned 970,753 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $5,678,905.05. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 25.18% of the company's stock.

Sprinklr Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:CXM opened at $5.39 on Friday. Sprinklr, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.72 and a 1 year high of $9.40. The company has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a PE ratio of 44.88 and a beta of 0.59. The stock's 50-day moving average is $5.38 and its 200 day moving average is $6.21.

Sprinklr (NYSE:CXM - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. Sprinklr had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 8.13%. The firm had revenue of $219.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $215.89 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 EPS. The company's quarterly revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sprinklr has set its FY 2027 guidance at 0.480-0.490 EPS and its Q2 2027 guidance at 0.100-0.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Sprinklr, Inc. will post 0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citizens Jmp decreased their price objective on shares of Sprinklr from $17.00 to $11.00 and set a "market outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Weiss Ratings downgraded shares of Sprinklr from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "sell (d+)" rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Wall Street Zen raised Sprinklr from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $12.00 to $8.50 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on Sprinklr from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sprinklr has a consensus rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $7.79.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Sprinklr

Sprinklr Profile

Sprinklr, Inc NYSE: CXM is a leading enterprise software firm specializing in customer experience management. The company offers a unified, AI-driven platform designed to help organizations engage customers across multiple digital and social channels. By consolidating marketing, advertising, research, care and engagement functions into a single SaaS solution, Sprinklr enables brands to deliver consistent and personalized experiences at scale.

Sprinklr's platform includes modules for social media management, customer service automation, social advertising and market research, supplemented by AI and machine learning capabilities.

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