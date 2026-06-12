Private Management Group Inc. Reduces Stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated $ELAN

Private Management Group Inc. lowered its holdings in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN - Free Report) by 20.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,281,074 shares of the company's stock after selling 328,696 shares during the quarter. Private Management Group Inc. owned about 0.26% of Elanco Animal Health worth $28,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 1.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 48,586,708 shares of the company's stock worth $978,536,000 after buying an additional 759,623 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 8.6% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,708,676 shares of the company's stock worth $497,610,000 after buying an additional 1,962,276 shares during the period. UBS Group AG increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 56.7% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,468,148 shares of the company's stock worth $331,669,000 after buying an additional 5,961,457 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,425,533 shares of the company's stock worth $213,343,000 after buying an additional 640,098 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Elanco Animal Health by 104.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,787,394 shares of the company's stock worth $50,268,000 after buying an additional 2,445,872 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.48% of the company's stock.

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Elanco Animal Health Trading Up 5.4%

NYSE:ELAN opened at $24.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $12.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -48.20, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.69. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock's 50 day simple moving average is $22.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.47. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a 12-month low of $13.15 and a 12-month high of $27.72.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.06. Elanco Animal Health had a positive return on equity of 7.42% and a negative net margin of 4.95%.The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Elanco Animal Health has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 0.250-0.285 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 1.030-1.090 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 1.11 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ELAN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Weiss Ratings lowered Elanco Animal Health from a "sell (d+)" rating to a "sell (d)" rating in a research report on Monday, May 11th. Wall Street Zen lowered Elanco Animal Health from a "strong-buy" rating to a "buy" rating in a research report on Sunday, May 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on Elanco Animal Health from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Elanco Animal Health from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Thursday, May 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $28.20.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on ELAN

Insider Transactions at Elanco Animal Health

In related news, insider Rajeev A. Modi purchased 4,911 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 15th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.35 per share, for a total transaction of $99,938.85. Following the acquisition, the insider directly owned 160,812 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,272,524.20. This trade represents a 3.15% increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey N. Simmons bought 4,971 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $20.09 per share, for a total transaction of $99,867.39. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 171,971 shares of the company's stock, valued at $3,454,897.39. This represents a 2.98% increase in their position. The SEC filing for this purchase provides additional information. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company's stock.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Inc is a global leader in animal health dedicated to improving food and companion animal well-being. The company develops, manufactures and markets a range of products, including parasiticides, vaccines, antibiotics and feed additives designed to prevent and treat disease in livestock and pets. Elanco's portfolio spans both food-producing animals—such as cattle, swine, poultry and aquaculture—and companion animals, with offerings that support parasite control, pain management and infectious disease prevention.

Originally founded as the animal health division of Eli Lilly and Company in the mid-20th century, Elanco was spun off into an independent publicly traded company in 2018.

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