Private Wealth Partners LLC Has $5.99 Million Stock Holdings in Adobe Inc. $ADBE

Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its position in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE - Free Report) by 46.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,620 shares of the software company's stock after selling 21,764 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Adobe were worth $5,985,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. SWAN Capital LLC raised its holdings in Adobe by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. SWAN Capital LLC now owns 103 shares of the software company's stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,789 shares of the software company's stock valued at $3,453,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Peoples Bank KS grew its position in shares of Adobe by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Peoples Bank KS now owns 2,041 shares of the software company's stock worth $714,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in shares of Adobe by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 245 shares of the software company's stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Adobe by 72.3% during the fourth quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 81 shares of the software company's stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. 81.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Adobe Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $219.72 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $87.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.43. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $265.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 0.75. Adobe Inc. has a 52-week low of $190.12 and a 52-week high of $386.60.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 11th. The software company reported $5.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.82 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.45 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 28.69% and a return on equity of 65.11%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $5.06 earnings per share. Adobe has set its FY 2026 guidance at 24.350-24.450 EPS and its Q3 2026 guidance at 6.050-6.100 EPS. Analysts expect that Adobe Inc. will post 19.8 EPS for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, April 21st that allows the company to buyback $25.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the software company to reacquire up to 24.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

More Adobe News

Here are the key news stories impacting Adobe this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Shantanu Narayen sold 75,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.54, for a total value of $18,265,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 359,538 shares in the company, valued at $87,561,884.52. This represents a 17.26% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director David A. Ricks acquired 10,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $194.51 per share, for a total transaction of $1,945,100.00. Following the purchase, the director directly owned 17,655 shares in the company, valued at $3,434,074.05. This trade represents a 130.63% increase in their position. Additional details regarding this purchase are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders sold 77,091 shares of company stock worth $18,782,773 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ADBE. Oppenheimer restated a "market perform" rating on shares of Adobe in a report on Friday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Adobe from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Saturday. HSBC raised Adobe from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $308.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Adobe from $220.00 to $190.00 and set a "sell" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Adobe from $290.00 to $230.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 12th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-two have assigned a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Hold" and an average price target of $278.40.

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Adobe Company Profile

Adobe Inc, founded in 1982 by John Warnock and Charles Geschke and headquartered in San Jose, California, is a global software company that develops tools and services for creative professionals, marketers and enterprises. Under the leadership of CEO Shantanu Narayen, who has led the company since 2007, Adobe has evolved from a provider of desktop publishing tools into a cloud-centric provider of digital media and digital experience solutions.

The company's core offerings are organized around digital media and digital experience.

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