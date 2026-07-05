Private Wealth Partners LLC Makes New $1.06 Million Investment in Entergy Corporation $ETR

Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Entergy Corporation (NYSE:ETR - Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 9,450 shares of the utilities provider's stock, valued at approximately $1,062,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Entergy by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,537,223 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $5,410,596,000 after purchasing an additional 589,317 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Entergy by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 24,356,461 shares of the utilities provider's stock worth $2,251,268,000 after buying an additional 1,018,503 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Entergy by 54.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,694,994 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $2,097,699,000 after buying an additional 8,046,287 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Entergy by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 16,034,738 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,494,277,000 after buying an additional 452,562 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Entergy by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 11,607,806 shares of the utilities provider's stock valued at $1,068,725,000 after buying an additional 126,625 shares in the last quarter. 88.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Haley Fisackerly sold 10,638 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $1,170,180.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 14,182 shares in the company, valued at $1,560,020. The trade was a 42.86% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Entergy Price Performance

Entergy stock opened at $115.00 on Friday. The stock's 50 day moving average is $112.12 and its 200 day moving average is $105.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market cap of $52.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.50. Entergy Corporation has a one year low of $80.11 and a one year high of $118.44.

Entergy (NYSE:ETR - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.02. Entergy had a net margin of 13.48% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The business had revenue of $3.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Entergy has set its FY 2026 guidance at 4.250-4.450 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Entergy Corporation will post 4.4 EPS for the current year.

Entergy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 1st. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.2%. Entergy's dividend payout ratio is 65.31%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ETR. BMO Capital Markets set a $123.00 price target on shares of Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. KeyCorp restated an "overweight" rating and set a $123.00 price objective (up from $118.00) on shares of Entergy in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. BTIG Research restated a "buy" rating and set a $126.00 target price on shares of Entergy in a research note on Wednesday, June 10th. Argus upped their target price on Entergy from $100.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Evercore set a $123.00 target price on Entergy in a report on Wednesday, June 10th. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $119.68.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on ETR

Entergy Company Profile

Entergy Corporation NYSE: ETR is an integrated energy company headquartered in New Orleans, Louisiana, that generates, transmits and distributes electricity. The company's operations combine regulated utility services with competitive power production, supplying retail electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers while also participating in wholesale energy markets. Entergy's generation fleet includes nuclear, natural gas, hydropower and other resources, and it operates a network of transmission and distribution assets to deliver power to end users.

Entergy conducts its regulated utility business through state-based operating subsidiaries that serve customers across parts of Arkansas, Louisiana, Mississippi and southeast Texas.

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