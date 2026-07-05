Private Wealth Partners LLC Purchases 5,889 Shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. $PANW

Private Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW - Free Report) by 108.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 11,307 shares of the network technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 5,889 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,813,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $1,415,364,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 67,929,063 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $12,512,533,000 after purchasing an additional 2,659,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Palo Alto Networks by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 19,375,486 shares of the network technology company's stock worth $3,568,964,000 after buying an additional 2,065,776 shares in the last quarter. Employees Provident Fund Board bought a new stake in Palo Alto Networks during the fourth quarter worth about $281,542,000. Finally, Eurizon Capital SGR S.p.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $164,968,000. 79.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 62,904 shares of the business's stock in a transaction on Friday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.65, for a total transaction of $16,270,119.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 235,983 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $61,037,002.95. The trade was a 21.05% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dipak Golechha sold 5,000 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $289.56, for a total value of $1,447,800.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 145,250 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $42,058,590. This represents a 3.33% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 102,111 shares of company stock worth $27,204,024. 1.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Palo Alto Networks Stock Performance

NASDAQ PANW opened at $348.06 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 285.30, a P/E/G ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.91. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $258.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $201.39. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1 year low of $139.57 and a 1 year high of $358.10.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 2nd. The network technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.06. Palo Alto Networks had a net margin of 7.95% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business had revenue of $3 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.37 earnings per share. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Palo Alto Networks has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.770-3.790 EPS and its Q4 2026 guidance at 0.960-0.980 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PANW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Loop Capital raised their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $160.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Northland Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $190.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a "market perform" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Berenberg Bank lifted their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $290.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Wednesday, June 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $200.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-nine have given a Buy rating, eight have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $316.15.

Read Our Latest Analysis on PANW

Palo Alto Networks Profile

Palo Alto Networks NASDAQ: PANW is a cybersecurity company founded in 2005 and headquartered in Santa Clara, California. The firm develops a broad suite of security products and services designed to prevent successful cyberattacks and protect enterprise networks, clouds, and endpoints. Built around a platform strategy, its offerings target threat prevention, detection, response and governance across hybrid and multi-cloud environments.

The company's product portfolio includes next‑generation firewalls as a core on‑premises capability, alongside cloud‑delivered security services and software for securing public and private clouds.

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