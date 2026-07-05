Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 17,294 Shares of Abbott Laboratories $ABT

Private Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Free Report) by 51.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,367 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock after selling 17,294 shares during the period. Private Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,680,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in ABT. Revisor Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Abbott Laboratories by 6.0% in the first quarter. Revisor Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,996 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $413,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter valued at about $244,000. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 15.8% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,411 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock worth $145,000 after buying an additional 193 shares during the last quarter. Turn8 Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,027,000. Finally, Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 1.9% in the first quarter. Syntegra Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,736 shares of the healthcare product maker's stock valued at $1,308,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. 75.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Transactions at Abbott Laboratories

In other news, CFO Philip P. Boudreau bought 2,200 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.50 per share, with a total value of $201,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer directly owned 2,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $201,300. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Daniel J. Starks purchased 10,000 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $92.65 per share, for a total transaction of $926,500.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 6,751,103 shares in the company, valued at $625,489,692.95. This trade represents a 0.15% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Insiders own 0.46% of the company's stock.

Abbott Laboratories Trading Down 0.2%

NYSE:ABT opened at $95.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Abbott Laboratories has a 12 month low of $81.97 and a 12 month high of $137.49. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $88.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.35.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.14 by $0.01. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.62% and a net margin of 13.90%.The company had revenue of $11.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.99 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Abbott Laboratories has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.380-5.580 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.250-1.310 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Abbott Laboratories Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 15th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 15th. Abbott Laboratories's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $145.00 to $120.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. BTIG Research reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $131.00 price objective on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $122.00 to $109.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Piper Sandler reiterated an "overweight" rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Monday, June 22nd. Finally, Barclays lowered their price target on Abbott Laboratories from $144.00 to $143.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $118.42.

View Our Latest Report on ABT

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories is a global healthcare company headquartered in Abbott Park, Illinois, that develops, manufactures and markets a broad portfolio of medical products and services. Founded in 1888, Abbott operates through multiple business areas that focus on diagnostics, medical devices, nutritionals and established pharmaceuticals. The company supplies hospitals, clinics, laboratories, retailers and direct-to-consumer channels with products intended to diagnose, treat and manage a wide range of health conditions.

In diagnostics, Abbott provides laboratory and point-of-care testing platforms and assays used to detect infectious diseases, chronic conditions and biomarkers; its Alinity family of instruments and rapid-test solutions are examples of this capability.

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