Private Wealth Partners LLC Sells 8,148 Shares of Apollo Global Management Inc. $APO

Private Wealth Partners LLC decreased its holdings in Apollo Global Management Inc. (NYSE:APO - Free Report) by 38.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,252 shares of the financial services provider's stock after selling 8,148 shares during the quarter. Private Wealth Partners LLC's holdings in Apollo Global Management were worth $1,918,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp raised its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 99.0% during the third quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 199 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $28,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 1,123.5% during the third quarter. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. now owns 208 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. City Holding Co. grew its stake in shares of Apollo Global Management by 391.9% during the fourth quarter. City Holding Co. now owns 305 shares of the financial services provider's stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, CX Institutional acquired a new stake in shares of Apollo Global Management during the third quarter worth $48,000. Institutional investors own 77.06% of the company's stock.

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Key Headlines Impacting Apollo Global Management

Here are the key news stories impacting Apollo Global Management this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

APO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada initiated coverage on Apollo Global Management in a research note on Monday, February 23rd. They set a "sector perform" rating and a $142.00 price objective for the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Apollo Global Management from $164.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating on shares of Apollo Global Management in a report on Tuesday, February 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Apollo Global Management from $180.00 to $181.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have assigned a Buy rating and three have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $150.75.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on APO

Apollo Global Management Price Performance

Shares of NYSE APO opened at $127.29 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $73.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Apollo Global Management Inc. has a 1-year low of $99.56 and a 1-year high of $157.28. The business's 50 day moving average is $112.93 and its 200-day moving average is $127.23.

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $2.04 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $9.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 15.25% and a net margin of 10.90%.The firm's quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $2.39 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management Inc. will post 8.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 19th were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 19th. Apollo Global Management's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.96%.

Apollo Global Management Profile

Apollo Global Management, Inc NYSE: APO is a global alternative investment manager that specializes in private equity, credit and real assets. The firm originates, invests in and manages a broad set of strategies across distressed and opportunistic credit, direct lending, structured credit, buyouts and real estate. Apollo provides investment management and advisory services to institutional clients and individual investors through pooled funds, separate accounts and publicly listed investment vehicles.

Its private equity business pursues control and non-control investments across industries, often focusing on complex or distressed situations where operational improvement and capital solutions can create value.

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