Privia Health Group, Inc. $PRVA is Van Berkom & Associates Inc.'s 8th Largest Position

Van Berkom & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA - Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,053,043 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 208,787 shares during the quarter. Privia Health Group comprises 2.8% of Van Berkom & Associates Inc.'s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Van Berkom & Associates Inc. owned 3.23% of Privia Health Group worth $83,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PRVA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,406,717 shares of the company's stock worth $49,500,000 after acquiring an additional 142,679 shares during the period. SEB Asset Management AB purchased a new position in Privia Health Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $505,000. Future Fund LLC boosted its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 48.0% in the first quarter. Future Fund LLC now owns 65,538 shares of the company's stock worth $1,348,000 after purchasing an additional 21,247 shares during the period. Financiere des Professionnels Fonds d investissement inc. bought a new position in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter worth approximately $229,000. Finally, Advisors Preferred LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the first quarter worth $1,696,000. 94.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Privia Health Group Stock Performance

PRVA stock opened at $26.90 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 168.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.83. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $18.77 and a 12 month high of $28.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $24.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.26.

Insider Buying and Selling at Privia Health Group

In other Privia Health Group news, CEO Parth Mehrotra sold 105,439 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.55, for a total transaction of $2,377,649.45. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 450,004 shares in the company, valued at $10,147,590.20. The trade was a 18.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. The sale was made to cover tax withholding obligations related to the vesting of equity awards. Also, CFO David Mountcastle sold 24,734 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.50, for a total value of $680,185.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer owned 186,728 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,135,020. The trade was a 11.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Insiders sold 478,855 shares of company stock worth $12,099,109 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.70% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PRVA has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Privia Health Group from a "hold (c-)" rating to a "hold (c)" rating in a research note on Thursday, July 2nd. Barclays cut their price target on Privia Health Group from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price target on Privia Health Group from $35.00 to $34.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 8th. Zacks Research downgraded Privia Health Group from a "hold" rating to a "strong sell" rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 7th. Finally, Evercore set a $26.00 price objective on Privia Health Group in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Privia Health Group presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $31.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PRVA

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group NASDAQ: PRVA is a physician enablement company that partners with independent physicians, medical groups and health systems to transform the delivery of patient care. Through a clinically integrated network and a proprietary technology platform, the company supports providers in managing population health, delivering coordinated care and optimizing financial performance under both fee-for-service and value-based reimbursement models.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in McLean, Virginia, Privia Health has rapidly expanded its footprint to serve multiple metropolitan markets across the United States.

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