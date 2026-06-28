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Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Acquired by Boomfish Wealth Group LLC

Written by MarketBeat
June 28, 2026
Procter & Gamble logo with Consumer Staples background
Image from MarketBeat Media, LLC.

Key Points

  • Boomfish Wealth Group LLC boosted its Procter & Gamble stake by 176% in the first quarter, ending with 13,688 shares valued at about $1.98 million.
  • Analysts remain broadly constructive on PG: Jefferies raised its price target to $179 and reiterated a Buy rating, while the consensus rating is Moderate Buy with an average target of $161.
  • Procter & Gamble recently beat quarterly EPS estimates, raised its dividend to $1.0885 per share, and now offers an annualized yield of about 2.9%.
  • MarketBeat previews top five stocks to own in July.

Boomfish Wealth Group LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 176.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,688 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 8,729 shares during the quarter. Boomfish Wealth Group LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,977,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% in the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

More Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Friday, April 24th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG opened at $149.49 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm's 50 day moving average is $145.94 and its 200-day moving average is $147.95. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $167.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.86, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

About Procter & Gamble

(Free Report)

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG)

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

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