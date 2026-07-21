Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Acquired by HORAN Wealth LLC

HORAN Wealth LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 98.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 188,542 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 93,514 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.6% of HORAN Wealth LLC's investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. HORAN Wealth LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $27,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. DJE Kapital AG boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 155.7% during the 1st quarter. DJE Kapital AG now owns 29,400 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,235,000 after acquiring an additional 17,900 shares during the last quarter. Andra AP fonden increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 272.2% in the 1st quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 288,284 shares of the company's stock worth $41,640,000 after purchasing an additional 210,825 shares during the last quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 5.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Asset Management LLC now owns 19,761 shares of the company's stock worth $2,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031 shares during the last quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Wilkerson Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company's stock valued at $781,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Glenview Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 21.1% during the first quarter. Glenview Trust Co now owns 460,477 shares of the company's stock worth $66,511,000 after purchasing an additional 80,350 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $149.11 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $146.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $148.60. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $167.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a P/E/G ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PG shares. Erste Group Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Monday, June 29th. Evercore set a $162.00 target price on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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