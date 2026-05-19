Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Acquired by ProShare Advisors LLC

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,585,796 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 38,381 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Procter & Gamble worth $227,260,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Maseco LLP acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Saranac Partners Ltd acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Caitlin John LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 5,549 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.29, for a total value of $917,194.21. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 1,029 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $170,083.41. This represents a 84.36% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 1,809 shares of the company's stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.46, for a total value of $288,463.14. Following the sale, the insider owned 30,215 shares of the company's stock, valued at $4,818,083.90. This trade represents a 5.65% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $142.29 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $331.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.80, a PEG ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.41. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $170.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.1%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Positive Sentiment: 24/7 Wall St. reiterated a bullish view on Procter & Gamble (PG) , assigning a $163.50 price target and calling it a buy, implying meaningful upside from recent levels.

24/7 Wall St. reiterated a bullish view on , assigning a and calling it a buy, implying meaningful upside from recent levels. Positive Sentiment: Brokerage coverage referenced in recent reporting shows PG with an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy,” reinforcing investor confidence in the stock’s defensive earnings profile.

Brokerage coverage referenced in recent reporting shows with an average recommendation of reinforcing investor confidence in the stock’s defensive earnings profile. Positive Sentiment: Analyst pieces focused on Tide and Pampers suggest innovation, premiumization, and better retail execution could help revive volume growth, a potential catalyst for revenue trends. Article Title

Analyst pieces focused on and suggest innovation, premiumization, and better retail execution could help revive volume growth, a potential catalyst for revenue trends. Positive Sentiment: P&G also launched the Elton John Impact Awards podcast special with iHeartMedia, supporting brand visibility and ESG/consumer engagement efforts. Article Title

also launched the podcast special with iHeartMedia, supporting brand visibility and ESG/consumer engagement efforts. Positive Sentiment: A new Native product launch, the Boba Cafe Collection , highlights P&G’s ability to target younger and multicultural consumers, which could support category growth over time. Article Title

A new product launch, the , highlights P&G’s ability to target younger and multicultural consumers, which could support category growth over time. Neutral Sentiment: Algorhythm Holdings said its freight-services contract with P&G India was expanded, but this is a logistics update and appears unlikely to materially move the parent company’s stock on its own. Article Title

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 10th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.06.

View Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

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