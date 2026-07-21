Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Bought by Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 13.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 658,901 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 76,734 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up about 2.0% of Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $95,172,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,270,000 after buying an additional 28,777 shares in the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.6% in the fourth quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 511,833 shares of the company's stock worth $73,351,000 after acquiring an additional 147,701 shares in the last quarter. World Investment Advisors increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 15.9% in the fourth quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 105,915 shares of the company's stock worth $15,179,000 after acquiring an additional 14,492 shares in the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 41.8% during the fourth quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 81,511 shares of the company's stock valued at $11,681,000 after acquiring an additional 24,010 shares during the period. Finally, Indivisible Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,120,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts: Sign Up

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 0.6%

NYSE PG opened at $149.11 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $167.25. The firm's fifty day simple moving average is $146.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.60. The company has a market capitalization of $347.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. Evercore set a $162.00 price target on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Procter & Gamble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procter & Gamble wasn't on the list.

While Procter & Gamble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here