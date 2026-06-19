Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Bought by Compound Planning Inc.

Compound Planning Inc. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 23.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,642 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,239 shares during the quarter. Compound Planning Inc.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $5,394,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Triodos Investment Management BV raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 7.3% during the third quarter. Triodos Investment Management BV now owns 255,095 shares of the company's stock worth $39,195,000 after acquiring an additional 17,400 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 12.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 253,089 shares of the company's stock valued at $36,270,000 after purchasing an additional 28,777 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.3% in the third quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 53,128 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,163,000 after purchasing an additional 8,961 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth about $3,776,000. Finally, Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.6% during the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 511,833 shares of the company's stock worth $73,351,000 after purchasing an additional 147,701 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $150.85 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $351.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a P/E/G ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $167.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $145.31 and a 200 day moving average of $147.78.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $1.0885 dividend. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 63.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $160.78.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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