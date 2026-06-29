Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Bought by Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC

Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 137.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,194 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 10,539 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,628,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $4,664,783,000. Cardano Risk Management B.V. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,104.8% in the fourth quarter. Cardano Risk Management B.V. now owns 9,521,440 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,364,518,000 after purchasing an additional 8,731,126 shares during the last quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 14,231.0% in the fourth quarter. Auto Owners Insurance Co now owns 3,549,645 shares of the company's stock valued at $508,700,000 after buying an additional 3,524,876 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,030,358,000 after buying an additional 2,829,151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 100.8% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,460,939 shares of the company's stock worth $782,607,000 after buying an additional 2,741,924 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Procter & Gamble Price Performance

PG stock opened at $149.49 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $348.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $167.25. The stock's fifty day simple moving average is $145.94 and its 200-day simple moving average is $148.01.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a report on Friday. Rothschild & Co Redburn lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BNP Paribas Exane dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, TD Cowen lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on PG

Trending Headlines about Procter & Gamble

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Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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