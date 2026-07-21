Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Purchased by Andra AP fonden

Andra AP fonden raised its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 272.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 288,284 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 210,825 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble comprises approximately 0.5% of Andra AP fonden's investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Andra AP fonden's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $41,640,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock valued at $34,030,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,151 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,618,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,563,008,000 after buying an additional 984,102 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,647,882 shares of the company's stock valued at $8,962,689,000 after buying an additional 1,974,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $4,664,783,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,612,826 shares of the company's stock worth $4,243,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,091 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Down 0.6%

NYSE PG opened at $149.11 on Tuesday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $167.25. The company has a market capitalization of $347.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.39. The company's 50 day simple moving average is $146.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently commented on PG. Weiss Ratings reiterated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Wednesday, June 24th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.42.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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