Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Purchased by Cetera Investment Advisers

Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 5.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,046,497 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 51,503 shares during the quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers' holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $151,156,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Cibc World Market Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 511,833 shares of the company's stock valued at $73,351,000 after purchasing an additional 147,701 shares during the last quarter. World Investment Advisors grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. World Investment Advisors now owns 105,915 shares of the company's stock worth $15,179,000 after buying an additional 14,492 shares during the last quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 41.8% during the 4th quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 81,511 shares of the company's stock worth $11,681,000 after buying an additional 24,010 shares during the last quarter. Indivisible Partners acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,120,000. Finally, MOR Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,975,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $149.19 on Thursday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $167.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $147.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $347.42 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.37 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. Procter & Gamble's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PG. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Raymond James Financial reduced their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, April 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.74.

View Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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