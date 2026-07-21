Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Purchased by Madison Asset Management LLC

Madison Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 56.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 129,694 shares of the company's stock after buying an additional 46,697 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $18,733,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% in the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% in the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% in the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Basso Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $149.11 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $146.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market cap of $347.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.80, a PEG ratio of 7.46 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is presently 63.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on PG shares. Rothschild & Co Redburn reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price target on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Weiss Ratings restated a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Finally, BNP Paribas Exane lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.42.

Check Out Our Latest Report on Procter & Gamble

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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