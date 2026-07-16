Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp cut its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 0.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,029,318 shares of the company's stock after selling 142,620 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned about 0.69% of Procter & Gamble worth $2,315,275,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 24.6% in the 1st quarter. Peninsula Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,072 shares of the company's stock valued at $733,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Harmony Asset Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 47.8% in the 1st quarter. Harmony Asset Management LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the company's stock valued at $385,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 1st quarter worth $198,000. NFSG Corp grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. NFSG Corp now owns 11,474 shares of the company's stock worth $1,657,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt increased its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.3% in the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 33,541 shares of the company's stock valued at $4,843,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $156.00 price objective for the company. Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, June 26th. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 10th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $161.42.

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Key Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.3%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $147.93 on Thursday. The stock's 50 day moving average price is $146.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.48. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $167.25. The company has a market cap of $344.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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