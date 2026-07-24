Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Bank of Nova Scotia

Bank of Nova Scotia lowered its stake in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 16.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,073,701 shares of the company's stock after selling 217,053 shares during the quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $155,086,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dickmeyer Boyce Financial Management Inc. purchased a new position in Procter & Gamble during the first quarter worth $1,444,000. Gibbs Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 97.6% in the first quarter. Gibbs Wealth Management now owns 5,697 shares of the company's stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 2,814 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 20.4% in the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,345,183 shares of the company's stock valued at $194,299,000 after acquiring an additional 227,631 shares in the last quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.8% during the first quarter. Keynote Financial Services LLC now owns 19,403 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,803,000 after acquiring an additional 1,243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis R M Inc. increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Davis R M Inc. now owns 329,437 shares of the company's stock worth $47,584,000 after purchasing an additional 8,667 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts: Sign Up

Key Procter & Gamble News

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a "buy" rating and issued a $163.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.74.

Read Our Latest Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 1.5%

PG stock opened at $146.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company has a market cap of $342.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.48, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $147.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $148.71. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Procter & Gamble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procter & Gamble wasn't on the list.

While Procter & Gamble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here