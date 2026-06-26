Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Cardano Risk Management B.V.

Cardano Risk Management B.V. cut its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 90.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 949,791 shares of the company's stock after selling 8,571,649 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble makes up 1.3% of Cardano Risk Management B.V.'s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Cardano Risk Management B.V.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $137,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carson Advisory Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,738,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $549,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company's stock worth $376,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PG. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Evercore set a $162.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, April 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, TD Cowen increased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $160.78.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

NYSE:PG opened at $148.58 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $345.99 billion, a PE ratio of 21.72, a P/E/G ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The business had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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