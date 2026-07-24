Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Clarkston Capital Partners LLC

Clarkston Capital Partners LLC lowered its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 89.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,818 shares of the company's stock after selling 112,380 shares during the period. Clarkston Capital Partners LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,851,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

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Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company's stock worth $1,738,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company's stock valued at $901,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company's stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the period. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Procter & Gamble News Summary

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $146.94 on Friday. The firm's 50-day moving average is $147.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.71. The company has a market capitalization of $342.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.39. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $167.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The business had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 63.60%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on PG shares. Raymond James Financial reduced their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $177.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a report on Friday, June 26th. Evercore set a $162.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a report on Tuesday. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.74.

Read Our Latest Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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