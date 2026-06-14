Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd

Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 35.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,955 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,337 shares during the quarter. Evelyn Partners Asset Management Ltd's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $2,430,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Maseco LLP acquired a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PG shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada decreased their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $160.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of PG stock opened at $149.47 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $348.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $144.63 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.70. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12-month low of $137.62 and a 12-month high of $167.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This is a boost from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

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