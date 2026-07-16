Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.

Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 32.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,831 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,600 shares during the quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc.'s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $3,731,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PG. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 65.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Maseco LLP purchased a new position in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PG has been the subject of several analyst reports. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a "hold" rating in a report on Monday, April 27th. Erste Group Bank cut Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays decreased their price target on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research note on Monday, June 29th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.42.

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Procter & Gamble News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 1.3%

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $147.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Company has a twelve month low of $137.62 and a twelve month high of $167.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $344.46 billion, a PE ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.39. The firm's 50-day moving average price is $146.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $148.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The business's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be paid a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report).

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