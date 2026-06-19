Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lowered its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 5.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,233,468 shares of the company's stock after selling 832,169 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.61% of Procter & Gamble worth $2,039,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 51.5% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 40,068 shares of the company's stock valued at $6,717,000 after buying an additional 13,617 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 10.6% during the 1st quarter. Taylor Financial Group Inc. now owns 2,891 shares of the company's stock valued at $493,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 6,144 shares of the company's stock valued at $979,000 after buying an additional 1,016 shares in the last quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 10.8% in the 2nd quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 7,315 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,165,000 after acquiring an additional 714 shares during the period. Finally, Schnieders Capital Management LLC. increased its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 30,182 shares of the company's stock worth $4,809,000 after acquiring an additional 809 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Procter & Gamble Trading Up 0.2%

Shares of PG opened at $150.85 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $167.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm's fifty day moving average is $145.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $147.78. The stock has a market cap of $351.26 billion, a PE ratio of 22.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.55 and a beta of 0.39.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is currently 63.60%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BNP Paribas Exane reduced their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a "buy" rating and set a $163.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $160.78.

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Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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