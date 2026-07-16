Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Journey Advisory Group LLC

Journey Advisory Group LLC lowered its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 6.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,643 shares of the company's stock after selling 10,847 shares during the period. Procter & Gamble comprises about 2.0% of Journey Advisory Group LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Journey Advisory Group LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $23,637,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 12,124 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,738,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Trilogy Capital Inc. now owns 6,289 shares of the company's stock worth $901,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Procter & Gamble by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 3,829 shares of the company's stock valued at $549,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lorne Steinberg Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,623 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Grant Street Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Procter & Gamble by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Grant Street Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,627 shares of the company's stock valued at $376,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Procter & Gamble Stock Up 1.3%

Shares of PG opened at $147.93 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $344.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.73. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $167.25. The firm's 50-day simple moving average is $146.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.48.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.52 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.54 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 17th. Investors of record on Friday, July 24th will be issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Thursday, June 11th. They set a "market perform" rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $158.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and nine have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $161.42.

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Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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