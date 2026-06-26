Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,097 shares of the company's stock after selling 17,471 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $21,680,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Norway Savings Bank raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 20,044 shares of the company's stock valued at $2,895,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Roberts Foundation grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% during the first quarter. Roberts Foundation now owns 237,824 shares of the company's stock worth $34,351,000 after acquiring an additional 1,551 shares during the period. Chatterton & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 15.9% during the first quarter. Chatterton & Associates Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the company's stock worth $606,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Arta Finance Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Procter & Gamble by 49.7% during the first quarter. Arta Finance Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the company's stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tanager Wealth Management LLP lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 1.3% in the first quarter. Tanager Wealth Management LLP now owns 6,265 shares of the company's stock valued at $904,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on PG. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 17th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $166.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $160.78.

Get Our Latest Analysis on PG

Procter & Gamble Trading Down 2.3%

Shares of PG stock opened at $148.58 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $167.25. The company has a market cap of $345.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.72, a PEG ratio of 6.61 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $145.82 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.93.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. The firm's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.54 EPS. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $1.0885 dividend. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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