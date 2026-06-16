Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Shares Sold by Sienna Gestion

Sienna Gestion cut its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 8.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 137,202 shares of the company's stock after selling 12,565 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 1.2% of Sienna Gestion's portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Sienna Gestion's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $19,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts: Sign Up

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,000.0% during the 4th quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 165 shares of the company's stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Litman Gregory Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 65.1% during the 4th quarter. Park Square Financial Group LLC now owns 180 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1,315.4% during the 4th quarter. Evolution Wealth Management Inc. now owns 184 shares of the company's stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maseco LLP bought a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. 65.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $167.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. TD Cowen raised their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a "hold" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group raised their target price on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $160.78.

Read Our Latest Research Report on PG

Procter & Gamble Stock Performance

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $350.21 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $147.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Procter & Gamble Company has a 12 month low of $137.62 and a 12 month high of $167.25.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $21.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were given a dividend of $1.0885 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.9%. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 63.60%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Featured Articles

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Procter & Gamble, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Procter & Gamble wasn't on the list.

While Procter & Gamble currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here