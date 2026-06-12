Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Stake Boosted by Xponance LLC

Xponance LLC increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 5.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 356,530 shares of the company's stock after purchasing an additional 17,209 shares during the quarter. Xponance LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $51,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PG. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble during the fourth quarter worth $4,664,783,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock worth $34,030,358,000 after purchasing an additional 2,829,151 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 100.8% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 5,460,939 shares of the company's stock worth $782,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,741,924 shares during the last quarter. Amundi lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 26.3% during the third quarter. Amundi now owns 10,682,455 shares of the company's stock worth $1,606,748,000 after purchasing an additional 2,222,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,647,882 shares of the company's stock worth $8,962,689,000 after buying an additional 1,974,556 shares during the period. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PG shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $162.00 and set an "overweight" rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $179.00 to $175.00 and set a "buy" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Rothschild & Co Redburn dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a "buy" rating and issued a $163.00 target price on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, April 27th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average price target of $160.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PG opened at $148.50 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $345.80 billion, a PE ratio of 21.71, a P/E/G ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.53. Procter & Gamble Company has a 1-year low of $137.62 and a 1-year high of $167.25. The business's fifty day moving average price is $144.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.69.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The company's quarterly revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.91 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 24th were issued a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. This is a positive change from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio is 63.60%.

Key Stories Impacting Procter & Gamble

Here are the key news stories impacting Procter & Gamble this week:

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

See Also

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