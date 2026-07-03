Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Stock Holdings Trimmed by Private Advisor Group LLC

Private Advisor Group LLC lowered its position in shares of Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 365,034 shares of the company's stock after selling 9,724 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $52,725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

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A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Optas LLC increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Optas LLC now owns 8,049 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,163,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 12,791 shares of the company's stock valued at $1,848,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Leonteq Securities AG lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 103.8% during the first quarter. Leonteq Securities AG now owns 6,538 shares of the company's stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,330 shares during the last quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 60.9% in the first quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund now owns 1,184,928 shares of the company's stock worth $171,151,000 after purchasing an additional 448,550 shares during the period. Finally, New World Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 18.2% in the first quarter. New World Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company's stock worth $397,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.77% of the company's stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

PG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a "hold (c)" rating on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Wednesday, June 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $171.00 to $167.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 10th. Raymond James Financial cut their target price on shares of Procter & Gamble from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an "outperform" rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Procter & Gamble from $166.00 to $172.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, April 27th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $155.00 to $146.00 and set an "equal weight" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $161.47.

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Trending Headlines about Procter & Gamble

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Procter & Gamble Trading Up 2.6%

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $151.30 on Friday. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52-week low of $137.62 and a 52-week high of $167.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $352.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a PEG ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $146.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.23.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 19.16% and a return on equity of 32.00%. Procter & Gamble's revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, April 24th were given a $1.0885 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 24th. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's payout ratio is 63.60%.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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