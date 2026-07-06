Procter & Gamble Company (The) $PG Stock Position Reduced by Bogart Wealth LLC

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its position in Procter & Gamble Company (The) (NYSE:PG - Free Report) by 27.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 58,327 shares of the company's stock after selling 22,086 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC's holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $8,425,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 237,459,756 shares of the company's stock worth $34,030,358,000 after buying an additional 2,829,151 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 101,618,926 shares of the company's stock valued at $14,563,008,000 after buying an additional 984,102 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 62,647,882 shares of the company's stock worth $8,962,689,000 after acquiring an additional 1,974,556 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter worth about $4,664,783,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Procter & Gamble by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 29,612,826 shares of the company's stock worth $4,243,815,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091,091 shares during the last quarter. 65.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PG. BNP Paribas Exane lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $172.00 to $165.00 and set an "outperform" rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Erste Group Bank downgraded Procter & Gamble from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $169.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an "outperform" rating in a research report on Monday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a "neutral" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Thursday, June 11th. They issued a "market perform" rating and a $156.00 target price on the stock. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $161.47.

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Procter & Gamble Price Performance

NYSE PG opened at $151.30 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $146.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $148.27. Procter & Gamble Company has a 52 week low of $137.62 and a 52 week high of $167.25. The stock has a market cap of $352.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 24th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $21.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $21.52 billion. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.00% and a net margin of 19.16%.The business's revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.830-7.090 EPS. Analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 24th were paid a dividend of $1.0885 per share. This represents a $4.35 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.9%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 24th. This is an increase from Procter & Gamble's previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. Procter & Gamble's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.60%.

About Procter & Gamble

Procter & Gamble NYSE: PG is a multinational consumer goods company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Founded in 1837 by William Procter and James Gamble, P&G has grown into one of the world's largest producers of branded consumer packaged goods. The company focuses on developing, manufacturing and marketing a broad portfolio of household and personal care products sold to consumers and retailers worldwide.

P&G's product offering spans several core business categories, including Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

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