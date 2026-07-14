Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 1,337 Shares of Micron Technology, Inc. $MU

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU - Free Report) by 20.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,737 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC's holdings in Micron Technology were worth $2,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Micron Technology in the fourth quarter worth about $6,433,456,000. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 411.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,627,022 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $606,873,000 after purchasing an additional 2,918,535 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1,340.6% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,820,986 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $805,148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,625,169 shares during the period. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 4,989,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock valued at $1,424,025,000 after purchasing an additional 1,965,319 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 106,608,094 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer's stock worth $30,427,016,000 after buying an additional 1,954,644 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Lynn A. Dugle sold 1,300 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,150.43, for a total transaction of $1,495,559.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 17,728 shares in the company, valued at $20,394,823.04. This represents a 6.83% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP April S. Arnzen sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,083.94, for a total transaction of $43,357,600.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 85,737 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,933,763.78. This represents a 31.81% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. In the last three months, insiders have sold 163,300 shares of company stock valued at $152,667,204. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Micron Technology

Here are the key news stories impacting Micron Technology this week:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently commented on MU. Wedbush raised their target price on Micron Technology from $1,300.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Micron Technology from $1,220.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Thursday, June 25th. UBS Group increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $535.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 26th. Susquehanna lifted their price objective on Micron Technology from $1,750.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company a "positive" rating in a report on Thursday, June 25th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Micron Technology from $1,175.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Thursday, June 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty have given a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Micron Technology currently has an average rating of "Buy" and an average target price of $1,263.76.

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Micron Technology Stock Down 4.4%

Shares of MU opened at $936.18 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 21.19 and a beta of 2.14. Micron Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $103.38 and a one year high of $1,255.00. The business's 50 day simple moving average is $931.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $584.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 2.98.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 24th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $25.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $21.39 by $3.72. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 71.13% and a net margin of 55.91%.The firm had revenue of $41.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $35.91 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.91 EPS. The business's revenue was up 345.8% on a year-over-year basis. Micron Technology has set its Q4 2026 guidance at 30.000-32.000 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 72.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 6th. Micron Technology's dividend payout ratio is presently 1.36%.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc is a global semiconductor company that designs and manufactures memory and storage solutions. Its product portfolio includes dynamic random-access memory (DRAM), NAND flash memory, solid-state drives (SSDs), memory modules and embedded memory solutions for a wide range of computing and electronic devices. Micron supplies components used in data centers, enterprise and cloud infrastructure, client computing, mobile devices, automotive systems and industrial applications, and also markets consumer-facing products under the Crucial brand.

Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Boise, Idaho, Micron has grown into an international manufacturer with research, development and production facilities across multiple regions.

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