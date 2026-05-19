Profund Advisors LLC Buys 7,437 Shares of Qualcomm Incorporated $QCOM

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Qualcomm Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM - Free Report) by 5.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 157,304 shares of the wireless technology company's stock after purchasing an additional 7,437 shares during the quarter. Qualcomm comprises 0.8% of Profund Advisors LLC's portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Profund Advisors LLC's holdings in Qualcomm were worth $26,907,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in QCOM. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. Richardson Financial Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 90.9% during the fourth quarter. Richardson Financial Services Inc. now owns 168 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Torren Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc lifted its holdings in shares of Qualcomm by 113.5% during the fourth quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 190 shares of the wireless technology company's stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Board of the Pension Protection Fund acquired a new position in shares of Qualcomm during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Institutional investors own 74.35% of the company's stock.

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Insider Transactions at Qualcomm

In related news, EVP Akash J. Palkhiwala sold 2,500 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $211.90, for a total value of $529,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 28,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,972,189.60. This represents a 8.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Also, EVP Heather S. Ace sold 3,200 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.82, for a total value of $569,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 39,735 shares of the company's stock, valued at $7,065,677.70. The trade was a 7.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,477 shares of company stock valued at $3,268,316. Company insiders own 0.05% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on QCOM shares. HSBC started coverage on Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set a "buy" rating for the company. DZ Bank lowered Qualcomm from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating and set a $195.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, May 8th. Citigroup upped their price target on Qualcomm from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Qualcomm in a report on Friday, May 8th. They set an "overweight" rating for the company. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Qualcomm from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "underweight" rating in a report on Thursday, April 30th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and four have assigned a Sell rating to the company's stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Qualcomm currently has an average rating of "Hold" and a consensus target price of $181.79.

Get Our Latest Analysis on QCOM

Qualcomm Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ QCOM opened at $203.64 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $148.69 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $214.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 24.96 and a beta of 1.49. Qualcomm Incorporated has a one year low of $121.99 and a one year high of $247.90.

Qualcomm (NASDAQ:QCOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The wireless technology company reported $2.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $2.56 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $10.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.59 billion. Qualcomm had a return on equity of 42.11% and a net margin of 22.31%.Qualcomm's revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.85 earnings per share. Qualcomm has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 2.100-2.300 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Qualcomm Incorporated will post 7.99 EPS for the current year.

Qualcomm announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, March 17th that authorizes the company to repurchase $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the wireless technology company to repurchase up to 14.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company's board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Qualcomm Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 4th will be paid a $0.92 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 4th. This is a positive change from Qualcomm's previous quarterly dividend of $0.89. This represents a $3.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.8%. Qualcomm's dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

Qualcomm Profile

Qualcomm Incorporated is a global semiconductor and telecommunications equipment company headquartered in San Diego, California. Founded in 1985, the company is known for its development of wireless technologies and for playing a central role in the evolution of digital cellular standards, including CDMA and subsequent generations of mobile standards. Qualcomm’s business combines the design and sale of semiconductor products with a patent licensing program for wireless technologies and related intellectual property.

The company’s product portfolio includes system-on-chip (SoC) platforms marketed under the Snapdragon brand, cellular modem and RF front-end components, connectivity solutions for Wi‑Fi and Bluetooth, and processors and platforms aimed at automotive, IoT, networking and edge-computing applications.

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