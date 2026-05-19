Profund Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in ExxonMobil Corporation $XOM

Profund Advisors LLC decreased its stake in ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report) by 16.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 103,404 shares of the oil and gas company's stock after selling 20,109 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC's holdings in ExxonMobil were worth $12,444,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in ExxonMobil by 456.1% during the fourth quarter. E Fund Management Hong Kong Co. Ltd. now owns 228 shares of the oil and gas company's stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Key Capital Management INC purchased a new stake in ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Westfuller Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Nvest Wealth Strategies Inc. bought a new stake in shares of ExxonMobil in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get ExxonMobil alerts: Sign Up

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group increased their price target on ExxonMobil from $171.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Monday, May 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on ExxonMobil from $145.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of ExxonMobil from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a "neutral" rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Loop Capital set a $123.00 target price on shares of ExxonMobil in a research note on Tuesday, February 3rd. Finally, Zacks Research raised shares of ExxonMobil from a "hold" rating to a "strong-buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ExxonMobil presently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $163.95.

Read Our Latest Research Report on XOM

ExxonMobil Stock Performance

NYSE:XOM opened at $160.20 on Tuesday. The business's fifty day moving average is $155.23 and its 200 day moving average is $137.92. The firm has a market cap of $664.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.01, a PEG ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.04. ExxonMobil Corporation has a 52-week low of $101.18 and a 52-week high of $176.41.

ExxonMobil (NYSE:XOM - Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 1st. The oil and gas company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $81.13 billion. ExxonMobil had a return on equity of 10.24% and a net margin of 7.57%.The firm's revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that ExxonMobil Corporation will post 11.5 EPS for the current year.

ExxonMobil Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 15th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. ExxonMobil's payout ratio is currently 69.48%.

Key ExxonMobil News

Here are the key news stories impacting ExxonMobil this week:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Darrin L. Talley sold 1,080 shares of ExxonMobil stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.50, for a total transaction of $167,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president owned 17,124 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $2,662,782. This trade represents a 5.93% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.03% of the company's stock.

ExxonMobil Profile

ExxonMobil Corporation NYSE: XOM is an integrated oil and gas company engaged in the exploration, production, refining, distribution and marketing of petroleum products and the manufacture and sale of petrochemicals. Its operations span the full energy value chain, including upstream exploration and development of crude oil and natural gas; midstream transportation and storage; and downstream refining, product distribution and retail. The company also produces a broad range of chemical products for industrial and consumer applications.

ExxonMobil markets fuels and lubricants under well-known brands such as Exxon, Mobil and Esso, and its Mobil 1 motor oil is a prominent consumer product.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ExxonMobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider ExxonMobil, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and ExxonMobil wasn't on the list.

While ExxonMobil currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here