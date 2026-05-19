Profund Advisors LLC Purchases 2,423 Shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated $VRTX

Profund Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (NASDAQ:VRTX - Free Report) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 28,818 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC's holdings in Vertex Pharmaceuticals were worth $13,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 37.0% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 457,046 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $207,206,000 after acquiring an additional 123,314 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 47,559 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock valued at $21,561,000 after buying an additional 3,544 shares in the last quarter. Entrust Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $44,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,843 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock worth $836,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mission Wealth Management LP lifted its stake in Vertex Pharmaceuticals by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,056 shares of the pharmaceutical company's stock worth $1,839,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. 90.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Duncan Mckechnie sold 4,910 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.65, for a total transaction of $2,394,361.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 17,559 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $8,562,646.35. This trade represents a 21.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Joy Liu sold 1,104 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.02, for a total value of $469,222.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 20,729 shares in the company, valued at $8,810,239.58. This trade represents a 5.06% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. The transaction was executed under a pre-arranged Rule 10b5-1 trading plan. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 79,802 shares of company stock valued at $37,402,568. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company's stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from a "hold" rating to a "buy" rating and set a $575.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. They issued a "buy" rating and a $580.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $612.00 to $616.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $607.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 6th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Vertex Pharmaceuticals from $437.00 to $436.00 and set a "hold" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating and five have issued a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $555.17.

Check Out Our Latest Report on VRTX

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

VRTX stock opened at $436.58 on Tuesday. Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated has a 52 week low of $362.50 and a 52 week high of $507.92. The firm's fifty day moving average is $445.08 and its 200 day moving average is $450.71. The firm has a market cap of $110.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.30.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VRTX - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 4th. The pharmaceutical company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $4.24 by $0.23. Vertex Pharmaceuticals had a return on equity of 23.86% and a net margin of 35.51%.The firm had revenue of $2.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $2.99 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.06 earnings per share. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Vertex Pharmaceuticals Inc is a Boston-based biotechnology company focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of therapies for serious diseases. Founded in 1989, Vertex built its reputation on research-driven drug development and is best known for its work in cystic fibrosis (CF), where its portfolio of small-molecule CFTR modulators transformed standards of care for many people with the disease. The company operates research and development, manufacturing and commercial organizations and serves patients and healthcare systems in multiple international markets.

Vertex's marketed products center on CFTR modulators that target the underlying cause of cystic fibrosis rather than just treating symptoms.

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