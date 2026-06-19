Prologis, Inc. $PLD Holdings Decreased by Invesco Ltd.

Invesco Ltd. lessened its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,012,450 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 66,716 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.08% of Prologis worth $1,278,189,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Prologis alerts: Sign Up

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Prologis by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 123,323,290 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $15,743,451,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258,407 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,012,940 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $2,925,791,000 after buying an additional 339,906 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 16,061,390 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $2,050,397,000 after buying an additional 678,363 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Prologis during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,589,125,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Prologis by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 11,639,644 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,485,917,000 after acquiring an additional 516,765 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In related news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the company's stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $153.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Monday, April 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a "neutral" rating and set a $157.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Prologis from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. Fifteen analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $151.48.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on PLD

Prologis Stock Performance

Prologis stock opened at $140.63 on Friday. The firm's 50 day simple moving average is $142.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.02. The company has a market cap of $131.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.41 and a fifty-two week high of $150.18.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.43 EPS. The firm's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. Prologis's dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 107.81%.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report).

This instant news alert was generated by narrative science technology and financial data from MarketBeat in order to provide readers with the fastest reporting and unbiased coverage. Please send any questions or comments about this story to contact@marketbeat.com.

Before you consider Prologis, you'll want to hear this.

MarketBeat keeps track of Wall Street's top-rated and best performing research analysts and the stocks they recommend to their clients on a daily basis. MarketBeat has identified the five stocks that top analysts are quietly whispering to their clients to buy now before the broader market catches on... and Prologis wasn't on the list.

While Prologis currently has a Moderate Buy rating among analysts, top-rated analysts believe these five stocks are better buys.

View The Five Stocks Here