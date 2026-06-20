Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Acquired by Hsbc Holdings PLC

Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 10.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,581,795 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after acquiring an additional 324,723 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC owned approximately 0.39% of Prologis worth $457,369,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nvwm LLC boosted its stake in shares of Prologis by 6,069.7% during the 4th quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,977,000 after acquiring an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the fourth quarter worth $2,581,000. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the third quarter valued at $42,158,000. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 20.7% during the third quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments Inc. now owns 44,608 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $5,109,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avanza Fonder AB boosted its position in shares of Prologis by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 70,789 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,037,000 after purchasing an additional 5,508 shares during the period. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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Prologis Stock Up 0.1%

PLD opened at $140.63 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $131.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.41 and a fifty-two week high of $150.18. The business has a 50-day moving average of $142.91 and a 200-day moving average of $136.05.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Prologis had a net margin of 41.54% and a return on equity of 6.47%. The company's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.0%. Prologis's payout ratio is currently 107.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Prologis from $155.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a report on Monday, June 1st. Evercore set a $135.00 target price on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group restated a "neutral" rating and set a $157.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a report on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $151.48.

View Our Latest Research Report on PLD

Insider Buying and Selling at Prologis

In other news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the company's stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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