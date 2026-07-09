Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Acquired by Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 569,387 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after purchasing an additional 20,840 shares during the quarter. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. owned about 0.06% of Prologis worth $73,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

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Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ares Financial Consulting LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. High Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. SouthState Bank Corp raised its holdings in shares of Prologis by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. SouthState Bank Corp now owns 225 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the period. Finally, Hilton Head Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Prologis in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company's stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on PLD shares. BNP Paribas Exane boosted their target price on Prologis from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $151.00 and gave the company an "equal weight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 26th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Prologis from $145.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a "buy" rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 21st. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on shares of Prologis from $157.00 to $155.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. Finally, Evercore set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In other Prologis news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total transaction of $539,550.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Key Headlines Impacting Prologis

Here are the key news stories impacting Prologis this week:

Prologis Price Performance

Shares of NYSE PLD opened at $140.98 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.41 and a fifty-two week high of $150.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $142.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market cap of $131.44 billion, a PE ratio of 35.51 and a beta of 1.32.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 41.54%.The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.43 EPS. Prologis's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 16th. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. Prologis's dividend payout ratio is currently 107.81%.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Further Reading

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