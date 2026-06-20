Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,555 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 26,564 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc.'s holdings in Prologis were worth $25,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

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Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Prologis by 629.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 17,475 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,847,000 after purchasing an additional 15,078 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. raised its stake in shares of Prologis by 45.4% during the second quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC. now owns 10,728 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis during the second quarter worth $422,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Prologis by 6.8% during the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 63,829 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $6,710,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its position in Prologis by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 433,312 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $45,550,000 after buying an additional 10,266 shares during the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PLD has been the topic of several recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Prologis from a "market perform" rating to an "outperform" rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $162.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a "sector perform" rating in a report on Tuesday, April 28th. BTIG Research reiterated a "buy" rating and set a $155.00 price target on shares of Prologis in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Raymond James Financial initiated coverage on shares of Prologis in a research note on Thursday. They set a "market perform" rating on the stock. Finally, Evercore set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Prologis in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and an average target price of $151.48.

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Prologis Trading Up 0.1%

Shares of PLD stock opened at $140.63 on Friday. The business's fifty day moving average price is $142.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $136.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $131.11 billion, a PE ratio of 35.42, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Prologis, Inc. has a 1-year low of $103.41 and a 1-year high of $150.18.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 41.54%.Prologis's quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.43 earnings per share. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th will be given a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 16th. Prologis's dividend payout ratio is presently 107.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prologis news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.52% of the company's stock.

Prologis Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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