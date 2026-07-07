Prologis, Inc. $PLD Shares Sold by Swedbank AB

Swedbank AB lowered its position in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD - Free Report) by 10.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,896,816 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock after selling 767,767 shares during the period. Prologis makes up approximately 1.0% of Swedbank AB's investment portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Swedbank AB owned 0.74% of Prologis worth $911,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nvwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Prologis by 6,069.7% in the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 15,486 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $1,977,000 after buying an additional 15,235 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Bancorp USA Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,158,000. Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new position in Prologis during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,581,000. Avanza Fonder AB grew its position in Prologis by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Avanza Fonder AB now owns 70,789 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock valued at $9,037,000 after acquiring an additional 5,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. increased its stake in Prologis by 75.5% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,280,377 shares of the real estate investment trust's stock worth $146,629,000 after purchasing an additional 551,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.50% of the company's stock.

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Prologis Stock Up 1.4%

PLD stock traded up $1.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.19. The company had a trading volume of 484,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,572,882. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $142.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $136.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51. The company has a market capitalization of $132.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.81 and a beta of 1.32. Prologis, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $103.41 and a fifty-two week high of $150.18.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD - Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.24. Prologis had a return on equity of 6.47% and a net margin of 41.54%.The business had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.12 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.43 earnings per share. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Prologis has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.070-6.230 EPS. Analysts forecast that Prologis, Inc. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 16th were issued a dividend of $1.07 per share. This represents a $4.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.0%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 16th. Prologis's payout ratio is 107.81%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently commented on PLD. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Prologis from $139.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, April 24th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Prologis from a "hold" rating to a "sell" rating in a research note on Saturday, June 27th. BNP Paribas Exane increased their target price on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an "outperform" rating in a report on Friday, April 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an "overweight" rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Weiss Ratings upgraded shares of Prologis from a "hold (c+)" rating to a "buy (b-)" rating in a research note on Friday, May 1st. Fifteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and eight have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Prologis currently has a consensus rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus price target of $152.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Prologis

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Prologis news, CFO Timothy D. Arndt sold 3,597 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $539,550.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Prologis Company Profile

Prologis, Inc is a real estate investment trust (REIT) specializing in logistics and distribution facilities. The company focuses on acquiring, developing, and managing high-quality industrial real estate assets that support supply chain infrastructure for third-party logistics providers, e-commerce businesses, retailers and manufacturers. Its portfolio primarily consists of warehouse and distribution centers designed to optimize goods movement and storage near key transportation hubs.

With a global presence, Prologis serves customers across the Americas, Europe and Asia Pacific.

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