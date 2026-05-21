ProShare Advisors LLC Buys 4,826 Shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. $RCL

ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. (NYSE:RCL - Free Report) by 10.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 53,125 shares of the company's stock after acquiring an additional 4,826 shares during the quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC's holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises were worth $14,818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Royal Caribbean Cruises by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,887 shares of the company's stock valued at $10,288,000 after acquiring an additional 1,217 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 21,390 shares of the company's stock worth $5,966,000 after purchasing an additional 7,998 shares during the period. Tucker Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Dougherty & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in the 4th quarter valued at $10,827,000. Finally, Passumpsic Savings Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises during the fourth quarter worth $1,517,000. 87.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently issued reports on RCL. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $296.00 target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Friday, May 1st. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $377.00 to $348.00 and set a "buy" rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $310.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a "buy" rating in a research note on Friday, January 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Royal Caribbean Cruises from $376.00 to $341.00 and set an "overweight" rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an "outperform" rating on shares of Royal Caribbean Cruises in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company's stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of "Moderate Buy" and a consensus target price of $347.21.

View Our Latest Research Report on Royal Caribbean Cruises

Key Stories Impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises

Here are the key news stories impacting Royal Caribbean Cruises this week:

Positive Sentiment: Royal Caribbean announced a new partnership with Affirm to offer flexible, interest-free installment payments for cruise bookings in the UK and Canada, which could support bookings and customer conversion. Article Title

Royal Caribbean announced a new partnership with Affirm to offer flexible, interest-free installment payments for cruise bookings in the UK and Canada, which could support bookings and customer conversion. Neutral Sentiment: RCL has been one of the most-searched stocks on Zacks, signaling elevated investor interest, though this is not a direct catalyst for earnings or operations. Article Title

RCL has been one of the most-searched stocks on Zacks, signaling elevated investor interest, though this is not a direct catalyst for earnings or operations. Negative Sentiment: Mexico’s rejection of the company’s “Perfect Day” project could hurt Royal Caribbean’s growth plans and raises regulatory risk around a key investment opportunity. Article Title

Mexico’s rejection of the company’s “Perfect Day” project could hurt Royal Caribbean’s growth plans and raises regulatory risk around a key investment opportunity. Negative Sentiment: Several analysts at Zacks Research lowered earnings estimates for Royal Caribbean, suggesting some slowing in expected profitability versus prior forecasts. Article Title

Royal Caribbean Cruises Trading Up 2.8%

RCL opened at $254.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $270.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $282.05. Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. has a 1-year low of $232.10 and a 1-year high of $366.50. The company has a market cap of $68.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96.

Royal Caribbean Cruises (NYSE:RCL - Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 30th. The company reported $3.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts' consensus estimates of $3.20 by $0.40. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of $4.46 billion. Royal Caribbean Cruises had a net margin of 24.36% and a return on equity of 45.25%. The business's revenue was up 11.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.71 EPS. Royal Caribbean Cruises has set its Q2 2026 guidance at 3.830-3.930 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 17.100-17.500 EPS. Analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd. will post 17.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Royal Caribbean Cruises Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 3rd will be issued a $1.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 3rd. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.4%. Royal Caribbean Cruises's dividend payout ratio is presently 36.61%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Arne Alexander Wilhelmsen sold 245,476 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $311.54, for a total transaction of $76,475,593.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 16,435,910 shares in the company, valued at $5,120,443,401.40. The trade was a 1.47% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 1,245,155 shares of company stock valued at $393,013,089 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 6.44% of the company's stock.

About Royal Caribbean Cruises

Royal Caribbean Cruises NYSE: RCL, operating as part of the Royal Caribbean Group, is a global cruise company that develops, markets and operates passenger cruise ships. The company operates multiple consumer-facing cruise brands that offer short- and long-duration itineraries and a range of onboard experiences. Its core activities include itineraries and voyage operations, guest services and hospitality, onboard food and beverage, entertainment and recreation programming, and the commercial activities needed to sell and support cruises through both direct and travel‑agent channels.

Royal Caribbean's ships serve a broad set of geographies worldwide, regularly deploying vessels in the Caribbean, North America (including Alaska), Europe, Asia, Australia and South America.

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